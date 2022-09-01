Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 305,416 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,416 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.28% of Realty Income worth $116,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 143,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

