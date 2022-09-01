Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,223 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $192,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.98. 29,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

