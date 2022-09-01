Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

