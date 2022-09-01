Baby Doge Coin Trading Down 14.2% This Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $144.31 million and $5.23 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
