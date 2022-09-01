Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 2,669,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Azul has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.11.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

