Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 2.2%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 77,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

