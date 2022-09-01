Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ayro by 903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 476,409 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ayro by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.30.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Ayro had a negative net margin of 897.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.58%.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

