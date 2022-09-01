AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0085

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $183.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.