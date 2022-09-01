AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 825,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 484,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

