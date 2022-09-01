AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,461 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,594,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,420,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

