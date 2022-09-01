Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 555

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 418.70 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.34. The company has a market cap of £11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4,187.00. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

Insider Transactions at Aviva

About Aviva

In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.