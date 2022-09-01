Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 555

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.15).
Aviva Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AV opened at GBX 418.70 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.34. The company has a market cap of £11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4,187.00. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
