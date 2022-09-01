Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 353,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

