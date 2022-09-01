AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,555.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVEVF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

