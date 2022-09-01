AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $8.78. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,379,017 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVEO. StockNews.com lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

