Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 211,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

