Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AVACW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Avalon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

