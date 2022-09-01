Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Kids Capital Management L.P.

Kids Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 6.1% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kids Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Avalara worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avalara by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

AVLR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 151,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.