Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,220. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

