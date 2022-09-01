Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 327,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

