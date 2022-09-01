Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Cap of $117,977.08

Auctus (AUC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $117,977.08 and $67.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

