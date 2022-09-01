Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 11.1% Higher

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 76,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 216,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

