Assura Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Price Performance

Assura stock opened at GBX 63.70 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,056.67. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.80 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Insider Transactions at Assura

About Assura

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 660 shares of company stock worth $45,036.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

