Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.45 and traded as low as C$11.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 185,415 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $193,536.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

