Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 46116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrival by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

