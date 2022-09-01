Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 46116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Arrival Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
