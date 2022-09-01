Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $86,471.13 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Arqma has a market cap of $86,471.13 and $105.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.70 or 0.07869303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00163372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00285378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00759979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00581807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,439,600 coins and its circulating supply is 14,395,057 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

