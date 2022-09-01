Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.