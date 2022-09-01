Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
