ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 2,467,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

