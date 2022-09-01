Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,217 shares of company stock worth $43,644,685 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,690,000 after buying an additional 642,998 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,904.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 91,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,349. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

