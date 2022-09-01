Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.94 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 183,268 shares traded.

Ariana Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.89 million and a PE ratio of 335.00.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

