ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 2.7%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 9,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 150,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

