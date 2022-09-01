Argus Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.