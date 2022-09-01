Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. 67,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 592,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Arena Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$184.52 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75.

Arena Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.