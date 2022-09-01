Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
ASC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 676,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.44 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
