Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 676,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.44 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.