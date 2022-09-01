Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143,303 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 5,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

