Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.