Archer Investment Corp Sells 3,349 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

