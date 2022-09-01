Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

