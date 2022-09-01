Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.