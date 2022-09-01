Archer Investment Corp Invests $69,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Repligen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $219.37 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

