Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

