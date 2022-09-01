Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Shares of OXY opened at $69.76 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

