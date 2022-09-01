Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

