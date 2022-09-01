Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $61.79. 9,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,112,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,289 shares of company stock worth $8,600,298. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

