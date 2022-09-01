Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 925,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.78. 660,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,007. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

