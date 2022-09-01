Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

AM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,977. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.