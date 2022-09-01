Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %
AM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,977. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.60.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
