Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.73.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on AOMR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.