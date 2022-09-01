Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of AOMR stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.73.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on AOMR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
