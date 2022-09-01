Anchor Neural World Price Reaches $0.0052 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com.

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

