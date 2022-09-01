AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $20.49. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 6,092 shares traded.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,672,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

