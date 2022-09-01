AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $655.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,936,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile



AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

