Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.58 $1.75 million $0.34 33.00 Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.26 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cullman Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67% Texas Community Bancshares 6.98% 1.52% 0.24%

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

